MIPTV Content Highlights: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment exports Turkish series, movies, and television programs for the international market.

Drama series Lawless Love (pictured) is set in 1940 in Zonguldak, where everybody in town makes a living at Malik’s coal mine. The protagonist, Davut, and Malik’s daughter, Gulfem, begin a relationship that starts with hate, but it eventually turns into something else.

Set in 1960s Turkey, romance Yesilcam tells the story of Semih Ateş’s survival. After losing his production company to his rival, Semih has two goals: to make a blockbuster movie without losing his new company, and to win back his unforgettable ex-wife, famous actress Mine Cansu.

Romantic drama Deeply tells the story of Deniz and Barış’s unbridled love. Their love story is sometimes sunny, sometimes stormy, sometimes possible, often impossible.

In drama Adela, sisters Adela and Andreea were raised by their parents, Nuti and Mitu, in a slum. One day, Adela’s biological grandfather decides to repair his past mistakes, and in doing so, Adela’s secret identity will be revealed.

Forbidden Fruit revolves around two sisters Yıldız and Zeynep, whose lives take an unexpected turn when socialite Ender asks Yildiz to seduce her husband.

