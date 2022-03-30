MIPTV Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International is an independent entertainment company that creates, produces, and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide.

Romance Plus One at an Amish Wedding (pictured) centers on up-and-coming doctor April who has met a handsome veterinarian, Jesse. When Jesse is invited to his brother’s wedding, April learns that his family is Amish and not so fond of strangers. Now both must travel to Amish country and meet the people Jesse left behind years ago.

In A Royal Surprise, Riley Stevenson visits her boyfriend Madla’s family in South Africa. When she arrives, she learns that Madla is not only extremely wealthy, but also the prince of Chacula! The news puts Riley’s trust in Madla in jeopardy, and now it is up to him to win her love back.

Finding Love in San Antonio follows Adela Romero, a successful TV chef in Los Angeles, who gets an offer for a new series that will send her to Europe, but she is worried about moving her daughter, Fabiola, away from San Antonio. Once in San Antonio for the summer, Adela must restore her reputation after an interview with a local food writer, who is secretly a big fan of her. That unlikely relationship will help her decide if she wants to stay in San Antonio or take the offer to Europe.

In Finding Love in Big Sky, independent country girl Paisley takes on the task of upholding her grandfather’s ranch. After being denied funding to refurbish it, she agrees to work with her ex-boyfriend Josh to raise money. An extra set of hands comes along when Josh’s brother and Paisley’s good friend Sam comes to visit the pair.

