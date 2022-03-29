Up The Ladder: Newen Studios

Newen Studios appointed Anna Pugacewicz as the new deputy CEO.

Pugacewicz will lead all support functions for the company and oversee the Mergers & Acquisitions and Legal and Human Resources departments. Prior to her new role, she served as deputy managing director, with expanded responsibilities in the Innovation & Technologies team and General Affairs, since 2016.

Romain Bessi, CEO of Newen Studios, commented, “Over the past few years, Newen Studios has been growing fast in France and internationally. We are grateful to have so many talents with managerial and creative skills in our group. Newen has still beautiful years of expansion to come and I know that Anna will be the right person to help me lead this journey with agility, kindness, and proactivity.”