Paramount+ Teams Up With C&W Communications To Reach Caribbean Audiences

Paramount+ entered a strategic alliance with C&W Communications to bring its content to the Caribbean.

As part of the partnership, premium content from Paramount+ will be available exclusively to subscribers of Flow and BTC video services in 15 new markets, including Anguila, the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and more.

Flow and BTC customers will be able to access Paramount+’s catalog of original series, hit shows, and popular movies from brands and studios such as Showtime, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures. The highly-anticipated Halo series will soon launch on Paramount+, which is also home to the Star Trek universe and series such as Dexter: New Blood and Yellowjackets.

Eduardo Lebrija, EVP, chief commercial officer, Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and MD North Latam & Brazil Hub at Paramount, commented, “This alliance allows us to bring Caribbean audiences the amazing premium content on Paramount+. We are excited about the ongoing expansion of Paramount+, and we will continue working to scale the offer to engage subscribers and increase the reach of Paramount+.”