Mediaset Distribution Launches ‘Back to School’

Mediaset Distribution, the sales arm of the Mediaset Group, announced the international launch of Back to School.

Produced by Blu Yazmine for RTI, the game show features a group of children who help celebrities to pass a fifth-grade exam at elementary school. Hosted by Nicola Savino, each episode welcomes celebrities from the world of entertainment, music, and sports. The entertainment format recently broadcast on Italia 1.

Mediaset Distribution will represent Back to School at the upcoming MIPTV.

Massimo Porta, Head of Entertainment at Mediaset, said, “The format was devised internally and proved to be a great success: the launch over-performed the channel average and the overall reception was so good that it has been immediately confirmed for a second season.”

Claudia Marra, who handles format rights for Mediaset Distribution, added, “After two years of lockdown, I am very excited to pitch this incredible format to my clients as I really believe in the good results of a show that is fun and entertaining with kids and celebrities having great time together.”