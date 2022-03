Up The Ladder: Objective Media Group

Objective Media Group America announced the promotion of Jilly Pearce to the role of president.

Pearce will lead the U.S. arm of Objective Media Group. She joined the company in March 2017 as EVP.

In addition, Michael Beilinson has been promoted to SVP of Development. He previously served as VP since 2019, and before then, he joined the company as director of Development in 2017.