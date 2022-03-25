Prime Entertainment Group Sends ‘Vanille, A Caribbean Tale’ To Japan

Prime Entertainment Group closed a deal with NHK for Vanille, A Caribbean Tale.

The short film follows Vanille as she stays with her aunt in Guadeloupe over the holidays. Despite her reluctance, the feisty nine-year-old embraces colorful characters, unexpected adventures, and a magical flower that reconnects her to her roots.

Prime Entertainment previously secured deals for the film with Rai Ragazzi, KIKA, and RTHK, among others.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “We are delighted to start a partnership with an outstanding player such as NHK thanks to the variety and high production value of our animation catalogue. We are glad to see Vanille continue her successful journey in Asia.”