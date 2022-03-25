Jana McKinnon And More Join Cast of ‘Bad Behavior’

The new series Bad Behavior will feature a cast starring Jana McKinnon, Markella Kavenagh, and Yerin Ha.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the four-part series explores the intensity of female friendships, ritualistic rites, and a struggle for power. The series follows scholarship student Jo, who arrives at Silver Creek to attend the wilderness campus of an exclusive girl’s boarding school.

The cast also includes Tuuli Narkle, Dan Spielman, Diana Glenn, Mantshologane Maile, and Erana James, among others.

Bad Behavior will launch on Stan in Australia.

Alastair McKinnon, managing director of Matchbox Pictures, remarked, “Featuring a sensational cast of rising global stars, Bad Behavior delves into a darker side of the school experience and the reverberations that can carry through to adulthood. This is a story that will resonate with audiences all over the world who are either living it or remember too well the pressures of fitting in and getting on in order to survive high school.”