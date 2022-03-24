Rendez-vous with New French Cinema In Rome Features 16 Films

The 12th edition of the Rendez-vous with New French Cinema in Rome will take place from March 30-April 4, 2022.

Emmanuel Carrère’s Between Two Worlds will open the festival on March 30. The opening night will also see the attendance of Christian Masset, the French ambassador in Italy, as well as Serge Toubiana, Daniela Elstner, and Gilles Renouard for Unifrance.

The official selection of 16 films includes Laurent Cantet’s Arthur Rambo, Cyril Dion’s Animal, Florence Miailhe’s The Crossing, Emma Benestan’s Hard Shell, Soft Shell, and more.

This year’s festival will also feature a programming track dedicated to Sandrine Kiberlain. The track will feature the screening of Another World by Stéphane Brizé, Violette by Martin Provost, and Kiberlain’s directorial debut feature Radiant Girl.

The festival was established by the Ambassade de France in Italy and organized by the Institut Francais in collaboration with Unifrance.