Series Mania Forum Announces Co-Pro Pitching Session Winner

Series Mania Forum announced the winner of the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions.

The jury selected South African drama Paradys for the Best Project Award. The series takes place when formal apartheid ended in South Africa, except for one town where a consortium of Afrikaans farmers bought land to create a whites-only town they called Paradys. When a horrific murder takes place, two black detectives are drawn into the town that refuses to let go of the past.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, commented, “The Co-Pro Pitching Sessions are one of the most anticipated part of the Series Mania Forum. We are delighted to be giving the €50,000 prize to Nimrod and Darrel for their drama Paradys. This is the first time a South African drama has won the Best Project Award and we are delighted to be honoring this series which encompasses intriguing locations, complex characters, and timely and relevant issues. I have no doubt this series will soon find the perfect partners.”

At the Forum, it was also announced that HBO Max signed on as a founding partner for Series Mania Institute, an initiative dedicated to training professionals interested in European TV series. HBO Max will invest one million U.S. dollars over the next three years.

During the festival, Series Mania entered an agreement with Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). The strategic alliance will see the co-organization of co-production workshops for project teams to present at Series Mania.