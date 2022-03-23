#GALSNGEAR To Host Women’s Leadership Summit At NAB Show

#GALSNGEAR will host the Women’s Leadership Summit and other networking events at the 2022 NAB Show.

The initiative works to amplify and support women in the media, technology, and entertainment sectors.

On April 24, the panel “Omniverse Meets Multiverse: Remote Workflows, Creative Results” will feature #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise as moderator with panelists MARVEL’s Lauralea Otis and NVIDIA’s Sepi Motamedi.

The #GALSNGEAR Women’s Leadership Summit will take place on April 26, featuring a range of events.

NAB Show will be held in Las Vegas from April 23-27, 2022.

Amy DeLouise, founder of #GALSNGEAR, commented, “We’re proud of our strong partnership with NAB since 2016 and so grateful to our sponsors. #GALSNGEAR events have resulted in more women sharing their industry expertise on stages, and in more learning and networking opportunities for participants.”