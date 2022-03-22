Genius Brands Rolls Out Kartoon Channel! In Asia Pacific

Genius Brands International will launch the Kartoon Channel! brand in Asia Pacific on Samsung TV Plus in Australia starting tomorrow, March 23, 2022.

Kartoon Channel! offers thousands of episodes of family-friendly content. Its lineup includes animated classics such as The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius. Its original programming showcases titles such as Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, KC! Pop Quiz, and the forthcoming Shaq’s Garage.

In addition, the company is working with Hong Kong-based Lightning International for its further expansion in the region.

Paul Robinson, managing director of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, commented, “With Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Genius programming blocks now available in the Middle East, North Africa, Central America and South America with launches planned in Central Europe, we are thrilled to begin our growth in Asia Pacific with our debut on Samsung TV Plus in Australia. We look forward to working with Lightning International in the coming months to expedite the growth of Kartoon Channel! throughout the region.”