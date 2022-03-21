All3Media International Acquires Format Rights To ‘Last Singer Standing’

All3Media International scored the format sales rights to Last Singer Standing.

Produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ One, the singing game show sees contestants with tactics and singing talent take the stage to perform. Presented by Boyzone’s Nicky Byrne, each episode finds the contestants battling it out to impress the star-studded panel, which includes Nadine Coyle from Girl’s Aloud, Samantha Mumba, and Joey Fatone from NSYNC. The show made its primetime debut in Ireland in October 2021.

Larry Bass, CEO at ShinAwil, commented, “We at ShinAwiL are delighted to partner with All3Media International in rolling out our newest shiny floor talent show, Last Singer Standing. The combination of ShinAwiL’s creative team and All3Media International’s global sales team is the perfect way to launch this new talent gameshow format to the world.”

Nick Smith, EVP Formats at All3Media International, said, “We’re always looking for innovative new format ideas for our global clients and are confident in the strong audience appeal around the world for Last Singer Standing. It is a fresh new take on the primetime talent show – contestants must choose their songs wisely and will face challenges throughout, giving a sense of jeopardy and excitement that will entertain the whole family.”