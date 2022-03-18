Rare TV Commissioned For ‘Searching for Michael Jackson’s Zoo’

Rare TV will produce the documentary special Searching for Michael Jackson’s Zoo for ITV.

Fronted by actor and presenter Ross Kemp, the documentary will look at the fate of the exotic animals that were kept by the King of Pop at his Neverland Ranch. In addition to the famous chimpanzee Bubbles, the zoo at one time hosted 124 exotic animals, from zebras and giraffes to elephants and lions.

Searching for Michael Jackson’s Zoo is a co-production between Rare TV and Freshwater Films. Johnny McDevitt is attached to direct. McDevitt and Harri Davies will serve as producers, and Alexander Gardiner will executive produce for Rare TV.

BossaNova Media will oversee worldwide distribution.

Alexander Gardiner, CEO of Rare TV, remarked, “To the outside world, Bubbles the chimp was one of Michael Jackson’s closest companions. The truth is much darker, as Ross Kemp reveals in this compelling but troubling documentary. Both creatively and commercially, this project is a milestone for Rare TV. Not only is Searching for Michael Jackson’s Zoo documentary-making of the highest calibre, but it marks our first primetime production for ITV. That’s the icing on the cake in a year that has seen Rare TV deliver 16 different titles for 10 different channels.”