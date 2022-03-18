Blue Ant International To Distribute ‘Silver Spitfire’

Blue Ant International scored a global distribution deal for Stamp Production’s documentary Silver Spitfire: The Longest Flight.

Directed by Stamp Productions founder Benjamin Uttley, the feature-length documentary follows a British expeditionary team’s attempt at the world’s first circumnavigation of the Earth in an 80-year-old Spitfire fighter plane. Pilots Matt Jones and Steve Brooks embark on a four-month journey spanning 26 countries.

Silver Spitfire: The Longest Flight will premiere at the Manchester Film Festival on March 20, 2022.

Bryan Gabourie, SVP, International Sales & Partnerships, at Blue Ant International, commented, “Silver Spitfire combines history and adventure in a fresh and fascinating way. This incredible around-the-world journey that the documentary embarks on and the exciting challenges along the way, make for a universal story that will be appreciated by audiences around the globe.”