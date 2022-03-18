Amazon Finalizes MGM Acquisition

Amazon closed its $6.5 billion deal to buy MGM yesterday.

However, the Federal Trade Commission continues to examine the transaction. Previously the European Commission approved the deal.

With the MGM acquisition, Amazon will have access to a large movie and TV program library for its Amazon Prime streaming service. The studio carries over 4,000 film titles and 17,00 TV episodes, as well as favorite franchises such as James Bond and Rocky, and classic film titles such as Thelma & Louise and The Silence of the Lambs.