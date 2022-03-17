Wurl Teams Up With ScreenHits TV

ScreenHits TV and Wurl entered a partnership for the global distribution and monetization of FAST channels.

Wurl will support ScreenHits in delivering and monetizing FAST channels in ScreenHits TV’s current territories, as well as several new territories in the future. The FAST channels will be distributed on ScreenHits TV’s app, which is available on several platforms such as Fire TV, iOS, and Android TV.

Rose Hulse, founder and CEO of ScreenHits TV, commented, “With Wurl’s reach to 300 million-plus connected TVs worldwide across 50 countries, ScreenHits TV will have access to a selection of premium channels for our live feed that we can partner with as we grow in new territories. This will help us to further our goal of continually reaching new viewers and growing revenue for our leading streaming and content partners.”

Craig Heiting, SVP, Worldwide Business Development at Wurl, added, “This is an exciting opportunity to join forces with ScreenHits TV, one of the most innovative streaming apps available. The ability to provide ScreenHits TV’s FAST channels to a global audience is helping millions more viewers easily access the very best of streaming content.”