Nippon TV Announces Three New Formats For Market

Nippon TV unveiled three new formats available for the international market.

The scripted format Tall Order, and two unscripted formats Dark Doubt and Turbo Brain, will be offered to buyers for the first time this spring.

Dramedy Tall Order follows an executive assistant to the CEO of a startup company growing at breakneck speed. Her work gets even more complicated when she feels “romantic hunches” while at the mercy of her charismatic boss.

Dark Doubt is an escape game show with a horror twist. Seven contestants must attempt to break out through the pitch-black stages in order to clear timed missions. In Turbo Brain, contestants will have to put their brain into turbo mode and answer questions at a supersonic speed.

All three formats recently aired on Nippon TV.

Mikiko Nishiyama, managing director, International Business Development, at Nippon TV, commented, “In terms of our new unscripted formats, Dark Doubt turns its back on the traditional notion that game shows are just funny and lively. It illustrates how fear is a universal form of entertainment that fascinates people. Using night-vision and fixed-point cameras in pitch-dark spaces, the resulting visual impact is quite amazing. Turbo Brain tests the human brain’s ability to make instantaneous decisions­—a function necessary to survive. Viewers can immerse themselves in the show just like the contestants and take a shot at the quiz questions, whose difficulty levels are adjusted exquisitely so that they are tough to answer in a split second.”

Nishiyama added, “Nippon TV’s scripted formats that depict the lives of women, such as Mother and Woman -My Life for My Children-, are receiving high acclaim globally, and I am confident that Tall Order presents a story that will resonate with viewers the world over.”