Bomanbridge Media Inks International Sales For Kids Content

Bomanbridge Media confirmed several kids content sales with international broadcasters.

Streaming platform Tencent picked up the animation series Odo for China.

Multiple seasons of live-action series Dino Dana have been secured by Coupang in Korea, Astro Malaysia, Thai Public Broadcasting, and GMA Philippines. GMA Philippines also obtained sci-fi teen dramas The Unlisted and Endings.

Hong Kong International Business Chanel acquired Endings as well as My Home, My Life. The Hong Kong channel also licensed Animal Rescue (pictured) and Magic Adventures – The Crystal of Dark, both of which were also licensed to Mediacorp Singapore and True Vision in Thailand.

Astro Malaysia nabbed Animal Rescue and Inazuma Eleven Ares, which was also sold to RTB Brunei and Mediacorp.

True Visions also scored animation Booba’s Food Puzzle and Inazuma Eleven Orion, the successful football anime franchise that was also picked by Longturn in Taiwan in addition to Hanakappa and Pikachin Kit.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, remarked, “We’ve received incredible traction on the kids and family programming over the last 12 months; we are heavily focused on growing this genre in our catalogue and are entering into development and IP launch initiatives from Asia to introduce to global partners. It’s an exciting time!”