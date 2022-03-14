HBO Max International Head Keynotes At MIPTV

RX France confirmed that Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, will present a keynote at MIPTV.

WarnerMedia’s streaming platform HBO Max recently launched in 15 additional European territories. This week, the streamer launched in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Portugal, and the Netherlands, among other territories, with a rollout in six further countries later in the year.In his keynote address, Larcher will offer insight on the streamer’s strategy as well as broader industry trends.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director and MIPTV director, stated, “We’re thrilled that Johannes will be addressing the market at such a key time in HBO Max’s roll out. He joins an exceptional line up of leaders from studios, next generation media companies, global production groups, filmmakers and now global streaming platforms who will be sharing their insights at the Spring market.”