NATAS Opens Call For Entries For Scholarship Programs

The Foundation of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the call for entries for the Foundation’s scholarship programs.

The Foundation grants the NATAS Trustees Scholarship, the McKenzie Family Scholarship, the Douglas W. Mummert Scholarship, the Jim McKay Memorial Scholarship, the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship, the NATAS Inclusion Scholarship, and the Elizabeth Stanton Women in Television Scholarship. These distinguished national scholarships will be award to outstanding high school seniors who plan to pursue degrees related to television.

Doug Mummert, chairman of the NATAS Foundation, stated, “Working with our generous donors, we continue to provide a wide variety of scholarships to those seeking an education and career in our craft and related fields. Every year we have great and talented students apply for and receive these coveted scholarships. We look forward to another year of meeting these young leaders and seeing their highly-regarded contributions and work.”