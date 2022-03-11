FOX Entertainment Announces FOX Writers Incubator Fellows

FOX Entertainment unveiled the four fellows for the 2022 FOX Writers Incubator.

The immersive initiative is designed to nurture diverse and creative voices with training to writers across genres. This year’s fellows include HaJ, Allison Jackson, Michelle Lesley Johnson, and Nicole Jones-Dion.

The Fox Writers Incuabtor offers a three-month workshop on honing writing skills, professional development, and exploring the business of media and entertainment. The program also offers its fellows with one-on-one mentorship opportunities with FOX executives.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment, commented, “The launch of the FOX Writers Incubator has led to a record number of submissions from aspiring writers with an incredible amount of talent. A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who submitted and we proudly congratulate HaJ, Allison Jackson, Michelle Lesley Johnson and Nicole Jones-Dion on their Fellowships. We’re confident their creative journeys and unique voices will further strengthen our pipeline of original storytellers.”