DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s ‘Milo’ Wins At British Animation Awards

The British Animation Awards honored the preschool TV series Milo with the award for 2022 Best Children’s Series.

Produced by Fourth Wall in association with DeAPlaneta Entertainment, the series follows the title character, alongside his best friends Lofty and Lark, as he uses role-play to explore different vocations, such as doctors, mechanics, hairdressers, and postal workers.

Milo originally launched in the U.K. on Channel 5’s Milkshake!, with availability also on the broadcaster’s on-demand platform My5. The series also broadcasts in Poland, Italy, Australia, and Hungary, with more international premieres in the spring.

DeAPlaneta Entertainment oversees worldwide consumer product rights to the series, and the company works with Lisle Licensing on brand presence in the U.K.