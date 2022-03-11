Amazon Studios Signs First-Look Deal With Ramy Youssef’s Cairo Cowboy

Amazon Studios placed a two-season order of an animated comedy series with actor-comedian Ramy Youssef and the film and TV studio A24.

The animated comedy series will explore the experiences of a Muslim-American family as they navigate the early 2000s. The series is co-created by Youssef and Pam Brady, who will serve as an executive producer alongside journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi.

In addition, Amazon Studios signed a first-look deal with Youssef’s Cairo Cowboy, which is co-led by Andy Campagna. As part of the deal, Youssef will create and produce content for exclusive streaming on Prime Video.

Vernon Sanders, head of Global Television at Amazon Studios, commented, “Ramy has only scratched the surface of his incredible creative gifts. With perfectly measured and heartfelt comedic candor, his work penetrates culture, and we are so fortunate to be working with him and his team.”