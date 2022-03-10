The Guardian Launches FAST Channel On Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV added a new Guardian-branded FAST channel to its channel portfolio.

Audiences in the U.K. and across Europe will be able to watch a range of Guardian documentaries and video journalism content, starting today, March 10, 2022. The Guardian FAST channel will be available in 43 countries, reaching over 110 millions households through its branded remote-control button and pre-installed app on select Samsung, LG, and Vestel Smart TVs, among other devices.

Cedric Dufour, Rakuten TV CEO, commented, “The addition of The Guardian to our linear channels bouquet further demonstrate our commitment in expanding the platform’s free offer with top tier content and brands, opening up new opportunities for our users as well as for advertisers to get in front of The Guardian audiences.”

Robert Hahn, director of business affairs & platform partnerships at Guardian News & Media, added, “At the Guardian, we have always sought to make our journalism available to people around the world. Through this new agreement with Rakuten TV, we hope to broaden the distribution of Guardian content even further and make a selection of our brilliant video series and documentaries even more discoverable.”