SPI International Brings Dizi To Seychelles

SPI/FilmBox struck a distribution deal with Seychelles-based telecommunications provider Intelvision for Timeless Dizi Channel.

The premium drama hub Dizi will be available to Intelvision subscribers in English as part of the Intelenovela bouquet. Dizi presents a slate of acclaimed Turkish drama series, reaching households worldwide across CEE, Western Europe, Ex-Yugo, and Africa.

Intelvision also carries FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FashionBox, and 360 TuneBox.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are pleased to expand our offering via our long-standing partner Intelvision to include one of our most successful brands, Dizi, which brings the best and critically-acclaimed Turkish series under one roof. We are confident that Intelenovela subscribers will enjoy the slate of popular series on Dizi that appeal to millions of viewers worldwide with their great stories and high production value.”