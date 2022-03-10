Hell Fire! Develops DI Charley Mann Novels Into Drama Series

Hell Fire! struck a deal to option the bestselling DI Charley Mann novels by R.C. Bridgestock.

The Leeds-based production company will develop a high-end drama series based on the novels, with the working title Mann. The DI Charley Mann novels were created by former senior investigating office Bob Bridgestock and his wife Carol (pictured). The series in development will follow the unconventional female detective Charley Mann.

In addition, Hell Fire! is developing a true-crime docu-drama series based on Bob Bridgestock’s prolific career with Walking the Line. The series will examine some of his most prolific criminal cases.

Andy Dorée, co-founder of Hell Fire!, remarked, “The production relationship we now have with Bob, Carol and their company, Walking the Line, is built on the close and longstanding connection we have developed with them. Charley Mann is a character with deep Northern and working-class roots – she’s not afraid to disrupt and go against the grain, and neither are we. We wanted to be the people to bring her to life and we’re really proud Bob and Carol agreed. We can’t wait to develop her and her story.”