Planet Ankama To Distribute ‘Lil Wild’

Planet Ankama picked up the distribution rights to Lil Wild for Europe, MENA, Canada, and the U.S.

Produced by Mediacorp in Singapore, the CGI kids’ series follows the daily adventures of funny and endearing wild animals. Set in a zoo, the series features the elephant Rara, alligator Wobi, white tiger Meep, otter Kokeko, and pigeon Dil, as they tackle the pains of growing up.

Marie Conge, head of Global Distribution at Planet Ankama, commented, “Lil Wild is a funny, endearing, and unique addition to our catalogue, and I want to particularly thank Mediacorp who have trusted Planet Ankama to distribute it and keep entertaining kids.”