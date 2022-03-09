Cartel Studios International To Debut New Slate

Cartel Studios International unveiled a diverse slate of premium movies for the spring season.

Based in Los Angeles and London, the global distribution company is launching 18 titles spanning mystery dramas, thrillers, and romantic comedies.

The slate includes Deadly Infidelity. The movie takes place after a violent car accident robs Grace of her memory, and a handsome stranger enters her life, insisting that they are lovers. As her memory returns, the stranger’s story begins to unravel and Grace suddenly fears for her life.

Dangerous Snow Day follows a woman who, after being fired as an au pair for a rich family, is tormented by a hooded figure trying to murder her. She’s convinced it’s her ex-boss and must find enough evidence to prove him guilty.

In Deadly Girls Night Out, after a girls’ night out ends in suicide, Willa tries to uncover the truth behind her friend’s death, risking her own life even when the signs point to her own father as the killer.

The slate also includes Cheating for your Life, Crushed, and Romeo & Juliet Killers.

Gary Marenzi, on behalf of Cartel Studios International, remarked, “There continues to be a growing appetite for top quality produced movies for streaming and broadcast audiences. We’re looking forward to presenting this accessible portfolio of original programming to international buyers in-person at MIPTV.”

Stan Spry, co-CEO of Cartel Pictures, commented, “Our production business has grown exponentially and in looking ahead we’re slated to deliver more than 40 titles across films and series this year, which we’re excited for our distribution division to discuss directly with international clients.”