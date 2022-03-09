Autentic Partners With Go Button Media On Factual Series

Autentic expanded its partnership with Go Button Media by commissioning four new factual series.

The series include Deadly Science (pictured), Mapping Disaster, Spies that Mapped the World, and Colossal Machines II. Autentic acquired exclusive territories and rights, as well as distribution rights. All series will enter production in 2022.

Alexandra Boehm, head of International Coproduction at Autentic, commented, “The cooperation with Go Button is one of the best examples for our content strategy, as it confirms how valuable it is for us to build long-term partnerships for our channel business as well as our production and distribution activities.”

Daniel Oron, executive producer at Go Button Media, added, “Our continued expanding relationship with Autentic not only strengthens our global business, it also fuels our creative output by challenging us to develop and produce exciting new angles on high demand genres. Autentic is continuously inspiring us to innovate.”