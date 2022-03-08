Up The Ladder: New Metric Media

New Metric Media announced a company reorganization as it moves from an indie production company to a comedy-focused entertainment studio.

As part of the expansion, the company brought on Jeff Hersh as chief operating officer. In his new role, Hersh will focus on corporate strategy and how to drive significant strategic growth through acquisitions, partnerships, raising capital, and further monetization.

In addition, Bill Lundy joins as senior vice president of Comedy. He will broaden and strengthen the company’s slate of comedy brands and its roster of comedy talent.

Mark Montefiore, founder and CEO, New Metric Media, stated, “We’re moving into a new and exciting phase of evolution at New Metric Media. This symbiotic approach will offer a rare opportunity for comedy brands to extend farther beyond the original medium they were created for. The appointments of Jeff and Bill, and collaboration with Steve will provide us with the skills and experience to become a beacon for the best global comedy brands.”