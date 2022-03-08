AMC Orders New Series ‘The Driver’

AMC Networks gave the greenlight to The Driver starring Giancarlo Esposito (pictured).

Produced by AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment, the drama series follows a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffeur a notorious gangster. The series was created by Sunu Gonera and Danny Brocklehurst based on a U.K. format from Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser.

The series is part of AMC’s slate for 2023.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, commented, “Giancarlo is a singular talent who is already beloved by AMC viewers through his standout performances in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. We are excited to be continuing his relationship with AMC and AMC+ in a series built around him and an unforgettable character who takes what he thinks is a straightforward job opportunity and finds himself confronted with a world that tests him in ways he could never have imagined.”