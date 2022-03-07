AMC Networks Greenlights ‘Isle of the Dead’

AMC Networked announced that it ordered Isle of the Dead, a new series set in The Walking Dead universe.

Isle of the Dead follows Maggie and Negan, the popular characters played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from the TWD universe as they travel in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is inhabited by the dead and denizens who have turned the city into their own world of anarchy, beauty, and danger.

Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner and executive producer

The series will premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, commented, “This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead. It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey.”