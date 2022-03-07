All3Media International Secures Sales For ‘The Tourist

All3Media International closed a slew of sales for The Tourist across New Zealand, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Produced by Two Brothers Pictures, The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as “The Man,” an enigmatic character who wakes up in the hospital after an epic car chase with no idea who he is. He is forced on a surprising and often funny journey of self-discovery. The series is commissioned by BBC One in association with Stan, the Australian co-commissioning partner. HBO Max will serve as the U.S. broadcaster and ZDF as the German broadcaster.

The Australian-set thriller has been picked up by NPO in the Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, RTÉ in Ireland, COSMOTE in Greece, and France Télévisions. France Télévisions Outre Mer -1ere has acquired the series in a pan-territory deal for French-speaking countries and HBO Max has acquired the series in a pan-territory deal encompassing Iberia, CEE, and Nordic territories.

In the Middle East, OSN acquired the series.

In addition, TVNZ picked up the series in New Zealand, and BBC Studios secored a pan-territory deal for Asia for its SVoD service BBC First. South Korean VoD platform Series On by Naver Webtoon picked up the series, as did Prime Video in Canada.

Digital deals were also made with iTunes and Google in the U.K.