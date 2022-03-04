Wildlife Filmmaker Patrick Aryee Keynotes MIPDoc

RX France confirmed that wildlife filmmaker and author Patrick Aryee will present a keynote address at MIPDoc.

Aryee will discuss insights from his latest project, the docu-series Evolve, as well as his experience from over a decade of factual projects for international broadcasters. Produced by Beach House Pictures in association with Blue Ant Media and Singapore’s IMDA, Evolve presents a deep dive into the emerging practice of biomimicry, in which nature’s strategies can be applied to modern-day challenges to revolutionize the future. Abacus Media Rights handles distribution for the Curiosity original docu-series in select markets.

MIPDoc will take place April 4-6, 2022, as part of MIPTV.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director and MIPTV director, said, “This is simply a must see, a session that promises fascinating industry and production insights around a theme that challenges our thinking on wider societal issues. Patrick is an engaging, informed voice whose theories are inspiring, and we couldn’t be happier to provide him with the platform to share his thoughts.”