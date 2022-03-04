Blink49 Studios Enters First-Look Deal With Sheri Elwood

Blink49 Studios, formerly known as Blink Studios, signed an exclusive multi-year, first-look television deal with Sheri Elwood, the Canadian screenwriter, director, showrunner, and executive producer.

As part of the deal, Elwood will develop scripted series for all platforms. In her career, she was an executive producer and writer on the comedy-procedural Lucifer. She also created, wrote, and directed episodes of the comedy Call Me Fitz. Her CBC original dramedy Moonshine was picked up for a second season.

Endeavor Content will oversee international distribution for all projects.

Carolyn Newman, executive vice president, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, executive producer, at Blink49 Studios, stated, “We are delighted to be teaming up with Sheri who is incredibly talented, passionate and boasts originality in her projects. She truly represents the best of Canadian storytellers whose voice has global impact. This deal is part of our overall content strategy to partner with world-class talent to create compelling entertainment.”