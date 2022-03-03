ABS-CBN Supplies LATAM With More Telenovelas

ABS-CBN telenovelas landed in Peru and Ecuador.

The Spanish-dubbed version of Un Amor Duradero (A Love To Last) is currently airing on Panamericana TV in Peru. The romantic family drama revolves around Andeng and Anton, who both fell in love after failed relationships. The series previously was available on the pay-TV telenovela channel Pasiones TV.

The hit telenovela La Heredera (The Heiress) has broadcast on the free-TV network Ecuavisa since its premiere in December 2021. The drama portrays the bitter rivalry between Romina and Daniela over the tycoon Robert Mondragon’s wealth.