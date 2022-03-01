Up The Ladder: Big Media

Big Media brought on Juan Antonio Fernandez to serve as head of Latin America & US Hispanic.

Fernandez will be responsible for the sales and distribution strategy throughout the Latin American region and U.S. Hispanic market. He will report to company president Danny Wilk.

Prior to joining Big Media, Fernandez served as president at Star Contents, the distribution arm of 11:11 Films & TV. He is a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and has been a jury member for the International Emmy awards since 2009. In the past, he has held executive positions at RCTV International, Dori Media, and TV Azteca, among others.

Danny Wilk, president of Big Media, commented, “Juan Antonio’s extensive career in the world of global television, and his unique success in the LATAM and USH regions, make him a great contribution to our team. He is an innovative executive that will help Big Media continue its success of producing and providing hit shows.”