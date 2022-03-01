Incendo Partners With Nicely Entertainment

Incendo entered a new development and production partnership with Nicely Entertainment for the limited series The Christmas Checklist.

Written by screenwriter Lisa Hepner, the holiday-themed scripted series follows Emily Richmond as she faces the daunting task of fulfilling her mother’s last wish to complete a twelve-task Christmas Checklist. As Emily works through the list, freelance writer Noah reports her story in the local paper. Incendo and Nicely Entertainment will develop and produce the series.

Incendo will oversee distribution in English and French Canada, and Nicely will handle distribution in the U.S. and all other international territories. The Canadian broadcaster will be announced shortly.

Graham Ludlow, production and development executive at Incendo, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the creative talent at Nicely Entertainment and can’t wait to bring this unique tale to screens around the globe.”

Vanessa Shapiro, executive producer and CEO of Nicely Entertainment, remarked, “Incendo and Nicely Entertainment have been looking for an opportunity to collaborate and with The Christmas Checklist, it’s a perfect match to kick-off our partnership. The series will embody a modern, captivating story about family, friends, and heartfelt romance set against the magical spirit of Christmas, and we know Incendo is our ideal partner to bring this story to life just in time for Christmas!”

Pictured: Incendo’s Graham Ludlow; Nicely Entertainment’s Vanessa Shapiro