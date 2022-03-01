Global Mechanic Media Expands Development Slate With Four New Projects

Global Mechanic Media announced the addition of four new projects to its development slate for 2022.

The company’s slate is joined by the comedy series Robot, Superhero Ninja… and Mee! (pictured), which follows Miguelito “Mee” joining as the newest member of a hero squad.

Animated tween series Princess Abigail, Incredible Child of Divorce centers around Princess Abigail, whose world is turned upside down when she learns her parents are divorcing.

With animation and live-action elements, Penny’s Endless Summer portrays Penny Webb, a Tik Tok tween who morphs into a global climate activist and unexpected internet sensation.

Hosted by Seth Barrish, new live-action nature show I Wonder is a comedy improv conversation with top comedians such as Tony Hale, Mike Birbiglia, Sasheer Zamata, and Paul Giamatti, among others.

Tina Ouellette, CEO of Global Mechanic, commented, “After fruitful experiences doing animation service work, we officially launched the company into the original production game back in 2019. Since that time, we have built a co-production partnership with Northern Ireland’s ALT Animation, received development funding and signed our first broadcaster development deal. The momentum has been exciting so we didn’t hesitate to add these wonderful new projects into our slate.”

Eric Y. Lapointe, series development director at Global Mechanic, added, “As we head towards 2022, we knew we had to start off with a bang by launching these projects with creators we simply love to work with!”