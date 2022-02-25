Paramount+ Original ‘Corazonada’ Begins Production

Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount, confirmed that Corazonada entered production.

Produced by VIS in association with Pirexia Films, the new original film is inspired by the true story of the multimillion-dollar MeLate lottery scam from 2012. Written and directed by J.M. Cravioto, the film features a cast that includes Osvaldo Benavides, Bruno Bichir, Michelle Renaud, Adrián Vázquez, José Sefami, and Krystian Ferrer.

Corazonada will premiere in Latin America in late 2022.

J.M. Cravioto, director of Corazonada, remarked, “I feel very fortunate to be able to bring to the screen this story inspired that’s inspired by true events that happened in my hometown and country, which is now being brought to life thanks to the exceptional on and off-screen. I feel honored that a platform like Paramount+ is giving us this space to tell original stories and showcase voices from Mexico and the rest of Latin America.”