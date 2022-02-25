Bento Box Entertainment Signs Development Deal with Contrast Media

Bento Box Entertainment, a division of FOX Entertainment, entered a development deal with Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca’s Contrast Media.

Linn and Ronca, former WarnerMedia executives, will work on animated projects for FOX Entertainment, Tubi, and third-party platforms. They will work closely with Bento Box’s development team to advise on creative strategy, packaging and development of animated projects.

In addition, Linn and Ronca will offer support to Bento Box’s NFT studio, Blockchain Creative Labs.

Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Bento Box Entertainment, commented, “Chris and Marissa are fantastic executives, whose work we’ve admired for quite some time. As we continue to grow Bento Box’s output and expand into Web3 with Blockchain Creative Labs, we’re thrilled to be partnering with them, and are eager to create amazing new content together.”