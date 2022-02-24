Univision Canada Broadcasts Premio Lo Nuestro Music Awards

Univision Canada, the Canadian Spanish-language channel owned by TLN Media Group, will present the Canadian broadcast of the Premio Lo Nuestro Music Awards tonight, February 24, 2022.

The star-studded event will bring together the biggest names in Latin music. Highlights of the event will include performances from Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, and a Spanish performance by Sting.

Colombian superstars Camilo and J Balvin each have 10 nominations, followed by Natti Natasha with seven. Additional nominees include Luis Fonsi, Gente de Zona, Olga Tañón, and more.

The Premio Lo Nuestro Music Awards will take place live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.