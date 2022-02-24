Toonz Enters Co-Pro With Lynx Multimedia, RAI Ragazzi, And Telegael

Toonz Media Group teamed up with Lynx Multimedia Factory, Rai Ragazzi, and Telegael to co-produce Bartali’s Bicycle.

Set in the present-day Middle East, the animated feature follows two young boys from rival communities who are brought together by their shared love of cycling. The film also interweaves themes around legendary cyclist Gino Bartali’s services for Holocaust victims during World War II.

Lynx Studio will oversee development, pre-production, and picture post-production in Italy, while Toonz Studios will handle animation production in India. Telegael will carry out final backgrounds and sound post-production, as well as some elements of pre-production.

Bartali’s Bicycle will be shown in Italy by RAI. Toonz and Rome-based distribution company TVCO will handle distribution. The film is scheduled for release in early 2023.

Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, remarked, “Bartali’s Bicycle is a story that will resonate with audiences across the world. It is exactly the kind of story that Toonz is committed to relate to the younger generation. This is, indeed, a prestigious project for Toonz and we are very excited to team up with our amazing partners Lynx, Rai Ragazzi, TVCO, and Telegael for this international co-production.”

Evelina Poggi, CEO of Lynx Multimedia Factor, said, “We are so proud to be in co-production for the film Bartali’s Bicycle with Toonz Media Group,a major international animation group, and Rai Ragazzi which from the beginning believed in this project.”