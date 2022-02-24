ScreenHits TV Teams Up With Euronews

ScreenHits TV entered a partnership with the international news network Euronews.

Euronews presents news coverage from a European perspective. The news channel broadcasts in 160 countries and is distributed in more than 440 million homes. As part of the collaboration, ScreenHits TV will offer its users with live and on-demand editions of Euronews and Africanews on its curated platform.

This latest agreement is the second major effort of a global news package in development from ScreenHits. In October 2021, the global streaming aggregator partnered with Bloomberg Television.

Rose Hulse, founder and CEO of ScreenHits, commented, “Euronews’ unparalleled strength in providing the continent’s perspective on news to the rest of the world represents an outstanding addition to our growing roster of top-tier global news channels. We consider it a major priority to provide our users with the most trusted news sources, and to have two of the top brand names already on our platform – and with more on the way – less than a year into our global rollout is quite exciting.”

Maxime Carboni, director of Worldwide Distribution at Euronews, added, “We are thrilled to partner with ScreenHits TV, which will add Euronews and Africanews content in multiple languages to its platform rolling out globally. Providing fact-based, quality content on the most innovative platforms like SHTV remains an important objective for our Group. With this partnership, we further strengthen our leading position over news within the streaming industry.”