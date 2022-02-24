DISCOP Dubai To Collocate With CABSAT

DISCOP Dubai and CABSAT will both be held from May 17-19, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

CABSAT brings together executives from the broadcasting, production, post-production, and satellite solutions industries in the Middle East and North Africa region. The move to collaborate with DISCOP Dubai, which services video content distributors and producers in the region, will present new opportunities to their communities. The combined initiative of the two events that focus on the MENA region will provide attendees with new networking connections through a concierge meeting program.

In 2022, DISCOP Dubai will also feature an enhanced Next Gen Content program that will focus on how the Metaverse will impact the entertainment industry.

Patrick Zuchowicki Jucaud, co-director of DISCOP Dubai, commented, “In a post-pandemic world, collaboration can deliver an enhanced experience and a brand-new set of networking and learning opportunities to our respective communities.”