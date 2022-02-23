Up The Ladder: Dandelooo

Dandelooo brought on Marion Claret to serve as head of the animation studio Ooolala.

Claret helped to launch the Ooolala studio three years ago. She will lead the development slate of original productions, working to expanding the studio and helping to supervise the pre-production teams.

Claret joined Dandelooo in 2016 and produced the live-action and 2D-animated series The Treehouse Stories. She previously worked for production companies Stromboli Films and Medialab Technology.

Emmanuèle Pétry, co-founder of Dandelooo, remarked, “We are thrilled to have Marion head up Ooolala. She brings great passion and energy to the role, and we believe she has all the necessary talents to make the studio blossom and help our projects become international successes.”