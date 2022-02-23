TF1 To Produce Third Season of Global Agency’s ‘Good Singers’

Global Agency confirmed that TF1 in France acquired a third season of Good Singers.

Created in 2013 by Global Agency’s Izzet Pinto, the show challenges celebrity teams to distinguish great vocalists from untalented performers without hearing them sing.

TF1 is producing a new season of the hit singing entertainment show that will air in summer 2022. French TV personality Chris Marques will serve as host. The first two season received positive ratings and performed well across all target demographics.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, remarked, “Good Singers is one of the original ideas that Global Agency is most proud of. It receives high ratings in the countries where it is broadcasted. It is a perfect format for family entertainment. I think that France will continue this format for many years.”