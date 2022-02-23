Acorn TV will debut Harry Wild as an Acorn TV Original on April 4, 2022.
Produced by Dynamic Television, and co-produced by Acorn Media Enterprises and ZDF, the mystery thriller series stars Jane Seymour as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university professor who finds herself at a crossroads. After a mugging, she agrees to recover at her son’s home, where she starts interfering in a murder case her son Charlie is investigating.
In addition to Seymour, the cast includes Kevin Ryan, Rohan Nedd, Stuart Graham, and Amy Huberman.
