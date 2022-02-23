Acorn TV Presents Thriller Series ‘Harry Wild’ With Jane Seymour

Acorn TV will debut Harry Wild as an Acorn TV Original on April 4, 2022.

Produced by Dynamic Television, and co-produced by Acorn Media Enterprises and ZDF, the mystery thriller series stars Jane Seymour as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university professor who finds herself at a crossroads. After a mugging, she agrees to recover at her son’s home, where she starts interfering in a murder case her son Charlie is investigating.

In addition to Seymour, the cast includes Kevin Ryan, Rohan Nedd, Stuart Graham, and Amy Huberman.