About Premium Content Inks New Deals For ‘The Unusual Suspects’

About Premium Content brought on a raft of broadcast partners for The Unusual Suspects.

Produced by Aquarius Films, the female-led comedy heist drama follows the ensuing police investigation after a $16 million necklace is taken from self-made businesswoman Roxanne Waters’ home. The investigation will expose cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade, and the masterminds will see if they can stop themselves from turning on each other.

NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, RTL in Belgium, and RTS in Switzerland have acquired the free TV rights to the hit show. Stod 2 in Iceland and HOT Israel picked up pay-TV and SVoD rights.

In addition, Canal+ Poland scored basic TV, pay-TV and SVoD rights, and Acorn TV nabbed SVoD rights in the U.K.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC, stated, “The Unusual Suspects continues to captivate audiences internationally with its empowered and entertaining characters providing a fresh insight into the immigrant experience. We can’t wait to see new audiences engage with the series as we continue to extend the global footprint of this unique and refreshing show.”